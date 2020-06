http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0RSln0g09Ck/

President Donald Trump on Thursday will meet with governors to discuss the importance of reopening small businesses after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his staff continue urging for the reopening of small businesses in order to return the economy back to its full strength.

