A sheriff’s deputy saved the life of an 11-month-old baby last month after he was flagged down by the boy’s mother, who was attending a protest with the child in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“Protests and all that aside, that was someone who needed help,” Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Deputy Cameron Kinsey told NBC Los Angeles. “That baby, in that moment, that was what was important.”

Security cameras caught the life-or-death moments of the intense incident (see below).

“A Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy took swift action at a park recently, when he encountered a desperate mother and her son, who was in physical distress,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department said. “On Sunday, May 31, 2020, security camera footage captured the intense moment when two women ran frantically across a supermarket parking lot in the 3000 block of Rancho Vista Boulevard; one of them carried a limp, 11-month-old boy and stopped to administer back blows upon him.”

The woman was attending a Black Lives Matter protest.

“Moments earlier, the women were participating in a protest at the park, when the baby got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness,” the post explained. “They ran toward deputies who were across the street, monitoring the protest, to seek assistance.”

“Deputy Cameron Kinsey spotted the women coming his way, ran toward them, and met them in the parking lot,” the department said. “An anxious mother handed her son to the deputy, who immediately recognized something was gravely wrong. Deputy Kinsey assessed the child, administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit.”

The footage of the incident shows “clear relief in the posture of everyone encircling when the baby began to breathe again and regained alertness,” the post added. “Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and transported the toddler to the hospital for treatment. It was later determined the little one swallowed a coin, which lodged in his throat and blocked the airway. It was Deputy Kinsey who opened the airway with the mouth sweep procedure and turned the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through.”

“None of that other stuff matters,” Deputy Kinsey said. “Just the baby.”

Anti-police Black Lives Matter rallies and protests erupted last month following the death of Floyd, a black male who died after an officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, according to viral video footage. The officer at the center of the arrest, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

At least 17 Americans have already been killed in the aftermath of Floyd’s death during the rioting and protesting, as of June 6. “Some of the victims were either former or current law enforcement or innocent bystanders trying to get home or protect their business,” Disrn reported.

WATCH:

