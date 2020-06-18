https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-atlanta-equity-prime-mortgage-fires-stepmother-officer-garrett-rolfe-incident-rayshard-brooks-video/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges on Wednesday afternoon in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

DA Howard charged the arresting officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder after Rayshard Brooks, a repeat felon, resisted arrest, attacked the two arresting officers, punched one officer in a face, stole their taser and fired on the officers. Brooks was shot dead.

On Thursday Officer Rolfe’s stepmother as fired from her job as HR Director at Equity Prime Mortgage in Atlanta, Georgia. She was fired for being Officer Rolfe’s stepmother.

Equity Prime Mortgage later called the Tucker Carlson show to say they didn’t like her social media posts.

This is typical in soft communist regimes.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]