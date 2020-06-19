Variety just published a list of 10 “problematic” films that deserve a warning label a la “Gone With the Wind.” The list includes “Dirty Harry” (it mocks liberal judges), “The Silence of the Lambs” (not trans friendly) and “The Searchers” (it portrays Native Americans as “savage or comical”).

So we clearly need a competing list of 10 liberal films so “problematic” they demand warnings all their own.