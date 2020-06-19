https://www.theblaze.com/news/cop-fired-email-soros-blm

A Pennsylvania police officer has been fired for writing a controversial email about minorities, the media, and certain politicians amid racial and cultural tensions across the country.

What are the details?

Sgt. Jeff Annunziata, 62, of the Erie Bureau of Police is no longer employed after Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Police Chief Dan Spizarny announced Annunziata’s departure from the force.

Annunziata, in the email — which was received by the mayor — reportedly said that black people “cannot take care of their own or anyone else without playing the race card.”

An internal investigation found that Annunziata sent the email from his city account, identifying himself as a local police officer, to Schember and others.

Elsewhere in the email, Annunziata allegedly said that local citizens “do not understand compliance” and suggested that the Clinton Foundation and billionaire donor George Soros are funding the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Antifa. He also added that the “‘deep state’ media” as well as certain “reporters” are responsible for negative race relations, and insisted that the “radical liberal politicians are right behind them.”

“Why are the facts ignored about the killing in this country and how small, the minute members of Police officers that kill a black man in the line of duty?” he wrote. “There is not one police officer that I have met around the country that seeks out controversy instead of an agreement NOT ONE.”

He also complained that reporters “do not report on the officers in this city that were injured trying to protect what people have built.”

“You as reporters have a responsibility to report the whole story not the part you want to report for your own satisfaction and that of unnecessary movements,” the email added.

Elsewhere during the email, Annunziata asked “where is the protest” for police officers murdered across the country.

He also reportedly said that preventing someone from flying the Confederate is a violation of the First Amendment.

“Mr. mayor,” he concluded, “how many officers need to be hurt before you speak out.”

“[Police officers] always look for a peaceful resolution, but when we are confronted with dissension, weapons of all kinds and argument we have a job to do and hopefully with peaceful results,” he added. “As we know this does not happen when a law is broken and the suspect or citizen does not understand what they have done, was done wrong and against the law.”

What else?

In a statement, Schember said, “Sgt. Jeff Annunziata sent an email to members of the media containing racist and derogatory statements. I condemn these statements. I am appalled and disgusted by the racial insensitivity of this email.”

Spizarny said, “I speak for the command staff when I say that we are all sickened by the language of Mr. Annunziata.”

Annunziata was the chief traffic investigator for the department as well as a 34-year veteran. He was reportedly earning a base salary of $103,641, records report.

