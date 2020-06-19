https://www.theepochtimes.com/80-year-old-man-dragged-along-sidewalk-during-robbery-nypd_3395074.html

An elderly New York City man was seen being dragged along a sidewalk during a robbery, and the New York City Police Department is now searching for the suspect.

The incident took place on June 7 in the Bronx, according to footage posted by the NYPD. The suspect is seen approaching the 80-year-old man in broad daylight before trying to take his backpack.

The elderly man then tries to resist the robbery, and a struggle ensues for the pack.

The victim is then seen being dragged along the sidewalk before the suspect takes control of the backpack and leaves the scene.

🚨WANTED🚨 for a ROBBERY in front of 246 E 199 St. #Bronx on 6/7/20 at 7:40 AM. Pictured individual pushed 80 year old victim to ground and removed backpack.

💰Reward up to $2500 👓Seen him? Know who he is? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS

📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ZIaNJQ3ZiB — NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) June 19, 2020

Officials said the victim suffered a cut to his right knee, reported Fox5 in New York City.

NYPD officials said the robbery occurred at 246 East 199 St, while the footage showed the suspect wearing shorts and a multicolored jacket.

The NYPD is urging people to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or message the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. A $2,500 reward is being offered.

The robbery comes days after a man was arrested for assaulting a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan.

“The suspect involved in pushing the 92-year-old female in Manhattan has been APPREHENDED,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Officials later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage, who reportedly had more than 100 prior arrests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

