(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) An excavation by a team of Hebrew University archaeologists found a unique scepter apparently held by Canaanite gods, the university reported Thursday.

Described as “an object of immense religious importance,” the scholars believe the scepter was held by the statue of Baal in the holy of holies in the Canaanite temple at the Tel Lachish site, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Jerusalem.

The findings of Prof. Yossi Garfinkel and his team from the Hebrew University Institute of Archaeology were significant enough to be published in the prestigious archaeological journal Antiquity.

