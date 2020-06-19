https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/503588-arizona-texas-florida-again-report-record-high-covid-19-cases

Arizona, Texas and Florida are all reporting record-high single-day increases in COVID-19 cases, surpassing previous records set just a few days ago.

The three states all reported their highest new case numbers yet on Thursday and Friday, worrying public health experts that the outbreaks there are growing out of control.

“These are on the cusp of getting out of control,” former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said Thursday on CNBC. “I think these states still have a week or two to take actions to try to get these under control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gottlieb described the rising cases in all three states as “outbreaks.”

Arizona reported 3,246 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, surpassing the record-high of 2,519 new cases reported the day before.

Texas reported 3,516 new COVID cases Thursday evening, an increase from the previous record-high of 3,129, which was reported Wednesday.

In Florida, 3,822 new cases were reported Friday, the highest single-day increase for the state, beating a record set Thursday of 3,207 new cases.

Governors in those states have largely attributed increases in cases to increases in testing, but public health experts note that the percentage of tests coming back positive is also increasing, a sign of a growing outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

