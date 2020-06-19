http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XExxoOal7gw/

Arnold Schwarzenegger is backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order requiring all state residents to wear masks when outdoors or in public places. The Terminator actor and former California governor claimed that the science is “unanimous” and that anyone politicizing the issue is an “absolute moron.”

“This is 100% the right move,” Schwarzenegger tweeted in reply to Gov. Newsom’s (D) order on Thursday “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous — if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

California now requires residents to wear a mask when outdoors as well as while in line or inside public spaces, at the workplace, and when waiting for or while riding public transportation. People who are hiking, running, or bicycling are exempt as are children under two-years-old and people with medical conditions.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement.”They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open, and restarting our economy.”

But far from being “unanimous,” public health officials have issued confusing and sometimes contradictory statements about the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus. Near the beginning of the global outbreak, U.S. experts discouraged people from wearing masks. But now, many are urging the opposite.

As a result, masks have become a political football. California’s Orange County saw its chief health officer resign earlier this month after O.C. residents protested her mask requirement. Orange County leaders rescinded the mask requirement, but now find themselves compelled to enforce Gov. Newsom’s mandate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly refused to return to Gold’s Gym in Venice because the gym doesn’t require members to wear masks while working out.

CBSLA reported that Schwarzenegger stopped by the Gold’s Gym in Venice on Tuesday when the gym re-opened to members. The former Mr. Olympia was there to shoot a social media video but reportedly left when he found out members aren’t required to wear masks.

“We love Arnold and completely respect his decision,” Gold’s CEO Adam Zeitsiff told the news outlet. “We know that where to go and what to do as the country reopens is an important personal decision that everyone must make for themselves.”

