Fulton Country District Attorney Paul Howard shocked the nation when he charged Officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) had finished its investigation into the matter.

On the radio program Friday, Glenn Beck argued that Howard is using the emotions of the African American community to try and salvage his troubled political career.

Howard is currently under criminal investigation by the GBI for allegedly using his nonprofit to take at least $140,000 in Atlanta taxpayer dollars. Additionally, he is facing the latest in a string of sexual harassment allegations and has been accused of 12 public disclosure violations by the state ethics commission.

“The Atlanta DA, Paul Howard, is fighting for his political life,” Glenn said. “He’s currently under investigation, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, for his alleged use of a nonprofit to funnel at least $140,000 in city of Atlanta funds to supplement his salary. Oh, yeah. And he’s also facing multiple sexual harassment lawsuits. This guy is a prince. And then there’s this: The State Ethics Commission is alleging that Howard committed a dozen violations of public disclosure law. An investigation allegedly reveals violations spanning for five years.

“It kind of puts into perspective why this guy is using the emotions of African-Americans to go so tough on the cops,” he added.

Authorities say Rolfe shot and killed Rayshard Brooks outside a fast food restaurant June 12 after Brooks grabbed a police taser and ran, and appeared to turn and aim the taster at officers as they pursued him on foot.

