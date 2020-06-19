https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/williambarr/2020/06/19/id/973184

Some American companies with links to China are “part of the problem” as the United States’ relations with the communist country continue to break down, Attorney General William Barr said.

Barr told Fox Business Network in an interview that will air Sunday that some U.S. companies are focused more on making money than helping their country.

“The American business community has been a big part of the problem, because they’re willing, ultimately many of them, to sacrifice the long-term viability of their companies for short-term profit, so they can get their stock options and move into the golf resort,” Barr said. “That’s what’s driving some of this — they’re not taking the long-term view and the national view of maintaining American strength.”

President Donald Trump and members of his administration have criticized China for how it handled the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The pandemic caused massive disruptions to economies worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

