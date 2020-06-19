https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ben-jerrys-ice-cream-condemns-american-policing-system-racist-pushes-defund-police/

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream jumped on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon in 2016 and has lashed out at the Trump Administration over the years.

In 2018, Ben & Jerry’s launched a “Pecan Resist” campaign and released a limited edition ice cream flavor to ‘resist oppression and fight injustice.’

“Ben & Jerry’s feels that it cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years.” the ice cream company said back in 2018.

On Friday, Ben & Jerry’s condemned the American policing system as racist and called for the police to be defunded.

Make no mistake, by ‘defund the police,’ the left means replace the police with Sharia patrol, Black Panthers, La Raza and other anti-white, anti-Christian social justice enforcers.

Defund the police, defend Black communities! This #Juneteenth, it’s more important than ever that we dismantle the racist and ineffective model of American policing. Learn more about how defunding the police works and why we so desperately need it: https://t.co/JLY6f0u5y3 pic.twitter.com/3UnML38dDx — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 19, 2020

Conservatives responded to Ben & Jerry’s with fire.

There’s a reason why I dont eat BJ

Since 2016 — ExDem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) June 19, 2020

Utter garbage ice cream. — Miguel Armando 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MiguelA09725295) June 19, 2020

I wouldn’t eat your ice cream if I was dying and starving in a forest. You are a company that hates America! — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 19, 2020

I will NEVER purchase another Ben & Jerry’s product again.#AllLivesMattter — Kevin Young (@Real_H2OMAN) June 19, 2020

Go woke go broke — Hugofirst (@Hugofirst5) June 19, 2020

Defund Ben and Jerry’s. Wait…I have been doing that for years. — Biden’s Forgotten Thoughts (@MAGAshane_FL) June 19, 2020

