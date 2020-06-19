https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ben-jerrys-ice-cream-condemns-american-policing-system-racist-pushes-defund-police/

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream jumped on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon in 2016 and has lashed out at the Trump Administration over the years.

In 2018, Ben & Jerry’s launched a “Pecan Resist” campaign and released a limited edition ice cream flavor to ‘resist oppression and fight injustice.’

“Ben & Jerry’s feels that it cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years.” the ice cream company said back in 2018.

On Friday, Ben & Jerry’s condemned the American policing system as racist and called for the police to be defunded.

Make no mistake, by ‘defund the police,’ the left means replace the police with Sharia patrol, Black Panthers, La Raza and other anti-white, anti-Christian social justice enforcers.

Conservatives responded to Ben & Jerry’s with fire.

