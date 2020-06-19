https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/national-poll/2020/06/19/id/973068

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the latest poll from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project released Friday.

The survey, which was conducted by the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, is part of a project that seeks to conduct 500,000 interviews over the course of 16 months to provide a comprehensive view of the 2020 election. This particular poll found that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, holds a strong lead over Trump that’s well outside the margin of error.

50% support Biden.

39% support Trump.

56% of women support Biden.

32% of women support Trump.

44% of men support Biden.

46% of men support Trump.

The poll also found that young men, ages 18-29, and middle-aged men, ages 45-64, tended to back Biden, but men age 30-44 and over the age of 65 tended to prefer Trump. Every demographic of women tended to support Biden over Trump.

“Since the start of the race. Biden has lost some ground with those (younger) voters, while simultaneously holding steady and maybe even gaining some ground with older voters,” Robert Griffin, Democracy Fund Voter Study Group research director, told USA Today, one of the group’s research partners.

The poll surveyed 10,601 registered voters across the country from May 28 to June 10, and had a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.

