Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention Biden campaign rebukes Trump effort to push for more debates Fox News poll: Biden’s lead widens to 12 points over Trump MORE holds an 11-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading ‘lies,’ ‘fully-spun half-truths’ and ‘falsehoods’ Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as ‘manipulated media’ MORE nationally, according to a new poll.

The poll from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project is the latest to show Biden pushing out to a double-digit lead over the president, including a Fox News poll that was released Thursday.

In the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape survey, 50 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Biden, while 39 percent said that they would vote for Trump.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, led Trump in most demographics, including an overwhelming 24-point lead with women voters.

Male voters polled slightly in Trump’s favor, 46 percent to 44 percent. The various male age demographics were split between the pair, with men ages 18-29 and 45-64 favoring Biden, while men ages 30-44 and 65+ favored the president.

“Since the start of the race. Biden has lost some ground with those (younger) voters, while simultaneously holding steady and maybe even gaining some ground with older voters,” Robert Griffin, research director for the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, told USA Today. The news outlet was also a researcher in the project.

Biden, however, led every age demographic among women voters.

Trump has seen his polls number fall steadily since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with the president also receiving large backlash over his handling of the nationwide protests that have taken place in recent weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The poll — conducted May 28-June 10 — surveyed 10,601 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

