http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tuy6dmk3lVs/biden-trump-quit-praising-xi-040002863.html

(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump and Joe Biden used to brag about how well they knew Chinese President Xi Jinping. Barely four months from election day, the talk has turned to who can be tougher on Beijing, with a tell-all book by Trump’s ex-national security adviser adding to the fray.

“Trump rolled over for the Chinese — he took their word for it,” the narrator in one Biden ad says of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A Trump spot counters: “China is the greatest threat to America’s security and our values. Career politician Joe Biden is weak on China.”

Those ads, piggybacking on bipartisan fury in the U.S. at China’s early missteps in alerting the world to the coronavirus outbreak, underscore that Beijing is at the center of this year’s presidential campaign more than any other foreign policy issue.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book, which the Justice Department is trying to prevent from going on sale next week, has sparked even more scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Xi and provided an opening for Biden. In the memoir, which Trump dismissed as a “compilation of lies,” Bolton says Trump signed off on Xi’s use of internment camps for religious minorities and pleaded with the Chinese leader to help him win re-election by buying more U.S. farm products.

China Warms to Idea of Four More Years of Trump Presidency

The debate over strategy toward Beijing comes at a critical time for U.S.-China ties that could shape the relationship for decades to come. The world’s two biggest economies are jockeying over the next leap in mobile technology, rapidly shifting supply lines for entire swaths of the global economy, escalating tensions in the South China Sea and the viability of a first-phase trade deal signed just before the pandemic hit the U.S.

China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the trade deal following talks in Hawaii this week, Bloomberg News reported Friday. Purchases of everything from soybeans to corn and ethanol will be stepped up after falling behind pledged amounts due to coronavirus disruptions, said two people familiar with the matter.

Both Biden and Trump vow to be tough on Beijing, but they disagree on how they would do that.

Biden has called Xi a “thug” and said during a Democratic primary debate that the Chinese leader doesn’t have a democratic “bone in his body,” citing Beijing’s treatment of detained Muslim Uighurs and its moves to exercise greater control of Hong Kong.

“We’ve got to make it clear: They must play by the rules,” the former vice president said Feb. 25.

The Great Decoupling? What’s Next for U.S.-China Rift: QuickTake

To bolster Biden’s case, his foreign policy advisers say Trump’s rough treatment of historic allies has made it harder to build a unified approach toward China, particularly on issues such as trade, Hong Kong and 5G technology. They say a Biden presidency would confront Beijing where the U.S. must and use the leverage it gains by marshaling allies to compel Chinese cooperation on his administration’s priorities.

“From the strategic point of view there is no doubt that President Trump has strengthened China’s position and weakened ours,” said Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state and top foreign policy adviser to Biden. “The story is so damning that it’s extraordinary he would want to spend a second talking about it.”

Trump’s team has pushed back, saying Biden would be a terrible negotiator of trade deals with Beijing. In a nod to the pandemic that has killed more than 118,000 Americans, they charge the Obama-Biden administration with a failed response to the H1N1 outbreak in 2009-2010 that many health experts say was well-handled.

Pressing their argument that Biden is soft on China, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and top campaign aides have sought to make the #BeijingBiden hashtag stick to the former vice president. They argue Biden doesn’t understand the threat posed by China, despite more than four decades in Washington.

“Voters want someone who’s going to hold China accountable, who is going to defend America’s interests both in coronavirus and economically,” said Cory Bliss, a Republican strategist. “President Trump has a great contrast to draw with Joe Biden, who has a long history of being weak on China.”

Story continues