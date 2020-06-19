https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-co-founder-confirms-trained-organizers-marxists/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) We already knew Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview this week.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” Cullors said. “Myself and Alicia are particularly trained organizers — we are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories…”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

