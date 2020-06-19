http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tYzsUl3pqOQ/

Appearing Friday on CNN’s The Lead, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors said President Donald Trump should resign from office immediately and said, “our goal is to get Trump out.”

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

JAKE TAPPER: I’ve heard a lot of criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden from civil rights activists. The election, obviously, will be a choice. How do you think Biden matches up compared to President Trump when it comes to these issues that are important to you? PATRISSE CULLORS: Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.

