https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-mob-blocks-road-near-burned-atlanta-wendys-threaten-young-driver-girlfriend-truck-video/

The lawlessness and leftist violence continues to spread across America.

A group of Black Lives Matter activists blocked the road near the burned down Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

The protest mob turned their attention on a young driver in a pickup truck and his girlfriend.

They blocked the road then chased the driver and surrounded the truck and threatened the young man.

** It appeared there were no Atlanta police in the area.

Via Based Poland.

#BlackLivesMatter protesters block roads near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died. They nearly beat up a young driver and his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/zIcTghPuwC — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 19, 2020

