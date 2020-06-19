https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-protester-arrested-shooting-upset-driver-stuck-corner-8-minutes-shut-street/

A Black Lives Matter protester was arrested on Friday night in Atlanta after shooting at a driver stuck at an intersection for several minutes.

The protesters shut down the intersection and then fired on a disgruntled driver.

Thank God the police were there.

Via AJC reported:

TRENDING: SHOCKING! Susan Rice Quotes Trotsky, Says Trump Supporters Belong in the “Trash Heap of History”

A suspect was detained Friday evening after a confrontation between a driver and protesters in Atlanta, authorities confirmed. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot call at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard in Midtown, Atlanta police said. A man had been shot at inside his vehicle, but he was not injured. However, his vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police said. Police did not say how many gunshots were fired during the incident. In cellphone video that appears to come from the scene, at least a half dozen gunshots can be heard.

Here is video during the incident.

Breaking: Atlanta Police have 1 protester in custody after a shooting during a protest at Ponce & Monroe. Witnesses say a man upset by protesters blocking an intersection grabbed a weapon out of his car. One protester was then arrested for shooting at that man, police say. pic.twitter.com/qtEWpgHuwL — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

