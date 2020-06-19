http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O0L7Hzi0a14/

A black preacher confronted Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters inside the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle Wednesday, shouting that it is not police but Planned Parenthood that is the number one killer of the black community.

Video emerged of Edmee Chavannes shouting to the BLM demonstrators in the area that has been overtaken by rioters in the city.

Benny Johnson, chief creative officer of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), and Colton Duncan, a producer at the conservative organization, tweeted the video of Chavannes:

Inside CHAZ Territory with @TPUSA, This Preacher exposes the HYPOCRISY of Black Lives Matter

If Black Lives Mattered to them, why aren't they outside of a Planned Parenthood?

This is so powerful (inside CHAZ) I won't be convinced that Black Lives *ACTUALLY* Matter to Black Lives Matter Org Not until I see them outside of a Planned Parenthood or watch them end funding To Democrat Candidates

“Why don’t I see my brothers and my sisters outside Planned Parenthood?” Chavannes shouted at the BLM protesters. “The number one killer of the black population is Planned Parenthood!”

“Where you all at?” she shouted. “We need you there!”

The BLM protesters attempted to drown her out with megaphones as they shouted, “Police brutality!”

One of the protesters called Chavannes a “coon,” which was once a racial slur but is now used by some blacks to label other blacks they perceive as defending white racism.

Chavannes told the demonstrators, “I don’t wanna hear it, unless I see you in front of a Planned Parenthood!”

“You just want to get rid of the police!” she accused the demonstrators. “You get rid of the police and we’ll still kill our babies! Why? Because we, as a black community, don’t have the fathers that we need. We don’t have the fear of the Lord!”

Ryan Bomberger of the pro-life Radiance Foundation, said in a statement to LifeSiteNews the Black Lives Matter organization is, indeed, a “racist” organization.

“The Black Lives Matter movement’s leaders announced solidarity with the abortion industry back in 2015,” he said. “They actively partner with and defend the leading killer of black lives—Planned Parenthood.” Bomberger said:

A black immigrant female preacher calls out the hypocrisy on abortion, the epidemic of fatherlessness, and the need for God and she gets called a ‘coon’ by a BLM activist! That truly sums up the blatant ignorance of a confused and racist movement. Clearly, only some #blacklivesmatter.

As Fox News reported, Chavannes was previously arrested, along with Bevelyn Beatty in New York on May 30, outside a Planned Parenthood clinic where they were charged with violating social distancing regulations.

Katie Daviscourt, a citizen journalist and South Seattle College Turning Point USA chapter president, tweeted video of Chavannes and Beatty outside of CHAZ/CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest). Beatty told protesters if she had to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, she is “not voting in Joe Biden.”

“You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years, put Joe Biden in,” Beatty said. “Watch what happens.”

"I know people don't like Trump. If I had to pick between him and @JoeBiden I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years vote for Joe Biden."

The two women are founders of At the Well Ministries, a nonprofit that “is dedicated to duplicating the ‘well experience’ in people’s lives by sharing Jesus one city at a time,” its website states.

