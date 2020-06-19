https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/brad-parscale-joe-biden-just-not-feel-sorry-hope-jill-takes-care-video/

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale joined FOX and Friends on Friday morning to discuss the Tulsa rally on Saturday, the 2020 campaign and Joe Biden.

During the discussion Parscale unloaded on Joe Biden and his declining mental capacity.

Brad Parscale: Well, I consider our people around the president ‘staff.’ I consider his people around Joe Biden, ‘handlers.’ They bring him up on stage. They tell him what to say and hope to God nobody from the press will ask any questions so we can actually see what’s happening there… He’s just not there anymore. And I feel sorry for him. And I hope Jill takes care of him and we can see him with the rest of his life in peace.

Via FOX and Friends:

[embedded content]