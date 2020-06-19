https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-black-lives-matter-mob-rips-confederate-statue-torch-washington-dc/

Black Lives Matter protesters ripped down a statue of Confederate General Adolf Pike in Washington DC.
The statue is over 100 years old.
The statue was approved by Congress and it dedicated to his service as a Mason.

The protesters tore it down and torched it.

The protest mob said they will drag it to the river.

This is a revolution.
The left will not be happy until they topple the government.

More video–

