Black Lives Matter protesters ripped down a statue of Confederate General Adolf Pike in Washington DC.

The statue is over 100 years old.

The statue was approved by Congress and it dedicated to his service as a Mason.

The protesters tore it down and torched it.

The protest mob said they will drag it to the river.

This is a revolution.

The left will not be happy until they topple the government.

And protesters just toppled the Albert Pike statue in DC pic.twitter.com/gEzJm0OYjd — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

More video–

DC’s sole confederate statue is of general Albert Pike near the police headquarters. I remember someone threw red paint at it in the aftermath of Charlottesville. Seems like Pike’s days are numbered, only a matter of who brings it down first: the city, or these guys: https://t.co/PfBsRq3YMx — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 20, 2020

