https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-tulsa-democrat-mayor-harasses-trump-supporters-orders-curfew-around-trump-rally-venue-due-threats-outside-groups/

Tulsa GOP Mayor G.T. Bynum declared a “civil emergency” and signed an executive order (outlined below) creating an immediate curfew and locking-down a six block area in and around the BOK Center venue for the Trump rally in the city on Saturday night.

There were rumblings online that Antifa terrorists were traveling to Tulsa to disrupt the president’s rally.

Newson6 reported:

Tulsa police posted the following on their Facebook Page: As part of our preparations for President Trump's Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone's safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. In an effort to start clearing the area, Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed Executive Order 2020-11 which places a curfew for the area in the map. This curfew will start tonight, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. and be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2020. After the rally there is a continued curfew from Saturday, June 20, 2020 until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Tulsa Mayor Declares a “Civil Emergency” – Orders Immediate Shut Down Curfew Around Trump Rally Venue – Orders Police to Arrest Rally Attendees… https://t.co/NIw0pvr4Ru — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 19, 2020

