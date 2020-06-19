https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/OJSimpson-Ford-Bronco-NicoleBrownSimpson/2020/06/19/id/973165

Ford Motor Company announced Friday it will move the planned reveal of the new Bronco back several days after it received concerns that the initial unveiling coincided with OJ Simpson’s birthday.

“The reveal of the all-new Bronco lineup will now happen on Monday, July 13. This is instead of July 9. We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental,” Ford tweeted.

The Bronco became famous after the former football star drove it during a televised police chase after he faced double murder charges for the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister slammed Ford in a Thursday interview over its plan to unveil the new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday.

Ford previously tweeted that it would give car lovers a look at the new vehicle on July 9, which is the same day that Simpson will celebrate his 73rd birthday.

“Is that on purpose?” Tanya Brown told the Detroit Free Press upon learning the date. “My first reaction was, ‘are you kidding me? This is funny?’”

She said she doesn’t know if the date is “a good marketing twist.”

A Ford spokesman told the newspaper that the timing was “purely coincidental.”

