Eskimo Pie joins the brands that featured minorities and now are destined for history’s dust bin:

The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company said Friday — becoming the latest organization to overhaul the marketing of a product with a racially tinged moniker in recent weeks.

What does “racially tinged” mean? It is bad, supposedly. But why? The “Eskimo Pie” ice cream bar was obviously named in recognition of the fact that Eskimos live in cold places. Eskimo Pies come from the freezer. They are ice cream–cold. That is it. How is this somehow derogatory?

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” the [Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s] head of marketing said in a statement. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” the company added. Along with the name change, the company will alter the treat’s marketing scheme, which traditionally featured a young boy dressed as an Eskimo in a snowy environment.

So another minority becomes more invisible. I will hazard the wild guess that not a single Eskimo ever complained about Eskimo Pie. It is all idiotic pandering and virtue signaling driven by corporate suits in the marketing departments of conglomerates who couldn’t possibly care less about native peoples who live above the Arctic Circle, but care a great deal about their standing with fellow liberals. I deleted an adjective before that last noun.

