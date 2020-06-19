https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/campaign-rallies-getting-new-definition-trumps-tulsa-event/

There’s been almost nothing about the presidency of Donald Trump that is routine. But even acknowledging the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, his campaign rally scheduled Saturday in Tulsa still stretches the bounds.

For one thing, about a million people have requested tickets, even though the venue seats only about 19,000.

In fact, fans started lining up on Monday.

It’s triggered the declaration of civil emergency by Mayor G.T. Bynum, who said he made the decision after learning that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

There’s now a curfew.

And a flood of criticism of those on the left side of the political spectrum about how this violates all sorts of guidance for public gatherings because of COVID-19, even though those same individuals had virtually nothing to say as leftist crowds gathered in streets and rioted over the last week or two.

The Hill described the situation as putting Tulsa “at the center of the nation’s political lens.”

The event originally was scheduled on Friday, Juneteenth, which marks the date in history that slaves in Texas, long after the Emancipation Proclamation, found out they were freed.

The Hill said Trump changed the date so as not to conflict with holiday events, but it also comes on the heels of the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, where some 300 black residents were killed by a mob on June 1, 1921.

Commentator Cal Thomas wrote on Fox News that Trump should not just use the event to fire up his base, but he should outline something to address racial tensions.

He wants the president to emphasize “There is only one race — the human race. We are one seamless coat of many colors, one ‘body’ with many parts, each with an important function that contributes to the whole.”

The president already has noted that those who may want to riot, or disrupt the campaign rally, would face pushback.

Fox News reported, “President Trump pointedly warned ‘anarchists’ and other ‘agitators’ not to disrupt his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., this weekend, after an apparent threat that outside groups may be planning to cause ‘unrest’ at the scene prompted an emergency order from the mayor.”

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump said on social media. “It will be a much different scene.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said temperature checks, hand sanitizer and masks would be used at the Tulsa event.

But she rejected concerns about social distancing and the like, since the New York Post front page featured an image of “thousands gathering in close proximity for a ‘black trans lives matter’ protest.”

