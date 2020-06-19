https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/chick-fil-ceo-calls-white-christians-repent-racism-shameful/

(BREITBART) Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy called for white Christians to repent for racism Sunday after his company suffered vandalism in about a dozen of the chain’s restaurants over the past week.

Cathy, the son of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, spoke in a roundtable discussion with Passion City founder Louie Giglio and Christian rapper Lecrae. He said whites should not condemn the behavior of destroying others’ property. Instead, he said, they should have empathy for the underlying frustration.

“[M]y plea would be for the white people, rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort, would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists on some of those activists within the African-American community,” he said.

