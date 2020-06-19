https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chop-activists-construct-giant-black-power-fist-statue-cant-lift-place-video/

You’re going to just love your new country when it comes to your neighborhood–

The far left citizens of CHOP, formerly CHAZ, attempted last night to hoist a giant Black Power Fist statue inside their commune.

But the statue was too heavy for the far left activists and feminist allies so they abandoned their project.

This gives us a glimpse of the future where the only approved statues will be the black power fists and the hammer and sickle.

Here’s the video – via local Seattle reporter Hanna Scott from KIRO:

Okay someone in the crowd offered to pay for a crane tomorrow so they were going to stand down but now it’s unclear @KIRORadio #SeattleAutonomousZone #CHOPseattle pic.twitter.com/NIqWqxuJsl — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

