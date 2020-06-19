http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NO0MJBZwnio/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New police reforms came Thursday as the NYPD released its latest crime stats.

During the month of May, overall crime decreased compared to the same period last year.

But the NYPD says murders in the city increase by 79%.

Shootings went up 64%, while burglaries rose 34%.

The NYPD says its summer all-out initiative is in effect this year, which will have hundreds of officers patrolling neighborhoods that have had upticks in crimes.