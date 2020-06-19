https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/06/19/clown-world-twitter-fact-checks-hilarious-trump-tweet-meme-on-behalf-of-cnn-n553099

Twitter and the mainstream lying press are working overtime to gaslight Americans into believing that memes are “fake news.” The president tweeted this hilarious meme by well-known satirist and meme-maker Carpe Donktum on Thursday, which skewered the fake news media narrative and the way they manipulate reality. It is spot-on genius. But journalists are pretending they don’t know it’s a joke.

So @POTUS just tweeted a fake, suggesting @CNN covered these toddlers like this. In reality this is how CNN reported this in 2019: Internet falls in love with these two toddlers hugging https://t.co/ydsxu8lTOC https://t.co/FHC7TgQeMo — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 19, 2020

Wait, memes aren’t real??? You don’t say. Thank you so much for telling us!

The President of the United States has published a forged CNN video with obviously fake chyron text that never, ever happened. https://t.co/sTsAOZm0bF — Tony Webster (@webster) June 19, 2020

Carpe Donktum’s watermark is clearly visible on the video, but even still, Twitter put a “manipulated media” tag on the tweet and now the entire media world is in an “outrage” and pretending that this is a faked video meant to manipulate people into believing CNN did this.

Of course, we all know that they do this all the time. No, obviously not with the babies, but does anyone remember the Covington kids? CNN showed us manipulated media to make it seem like the teenagers were disrespecting Native Americans. Remember that? They whipped up a hate mob to ruin their lives. They lost a defamation suit in court over it, that’s how bad it was. And Carpe Donktum is one of the best satirists out there. He is effective at showing us the truth about things through jokes.

Trying to censor him or pretend like they don’t know what a meme is should be as outrageous as trying to censor Sabo or any other artist or cartoonist. It’s an outrage that we even have to talk about jokes in America and who should be able to tell them. Since the left can’t meme, they want to make sure no one else can either. The responses to the obvious fake outrage are a lot of fun.

I am so sorry a joke video happened to you. I hope you’ll be able to piece back together the fragments of your broken soul and find peace of mind after the shear horror you’ve experienced. — David W (@sicarium23) June 19, 2020

The point was to show how easy it is to create a false narrative. These sweet little toddlers make the point of how easy it is to mislead the viewer with even the most innocent of videos and subjects by using tricky editing and toxic headlines. Pretty sure everyone got that. pic.twitter.com/6IxxMFRfML — Sandi Titus (@SandiTitus1) June 19, 2020

Don’t expect the fake news to stop pretending they’re offended and that Carpe Donktum is dangerous to democracy or something. They won’t. I half expect that Donktum will lose his Twitter account over it. But don’t worry. Our social media overlords are making sure everyone gets the message. The number one trending story under U.S. News on Twitter today is this headline: “Video being shared of CNN report on toddlers is doctored, journalists confirm.”

You have got to be kidding me.

“Multiple journalists confirmed that the video, which was shared by President Trump, is edited and features a fake CNN chyron. The original CNN story, which is from 2019, reported on a friendship between two toddlers,” says the report highlighted by Twitter.

This might be worse than fact-checking the Babylon Bee. Does anyone else feel like they’re living in the Twilight Zone, where everyone is brain-damaged except you?

