Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a shot at President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Oklahoma, saying that would never occur in New York.

“No. No. Look, the president’s position all along has been a political position,” Cuomo told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “His position was, you know, ‘This is a virus. It’s a flu. Don’t worry about it. Reopen the economy. Reopen the economy. Reopen the economy.’ He believes his reelection is correlated to the economy.”

Trump has planned a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, which has received more than one million requests for tickets, according to his campaign.

“I don’t even think that’s right, politically. I think it’s correlated to leadership, not to the Dow Jones stock market index. But that’s always been his position, just reopen the economy. The states that are doing that are seeing the virus go up and seeing their hospitals fill up and their ICU beds fill up, and that’s going to not only hurt the economy, it’s also going to cause more Americans to die,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo added, “I stand against the arson and the burglary and the criminality,” Cuomo said at a news conference in late May. “I stand with the protesters, and I think all well-meaning Americans stand with the protesters.”

A lawsuit was filed to block the rally, but a judge rejected the request on Tuesday.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said measures would be taken to minimize the risk of coronavirus.

“Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted. Before entering each guest will get: Temperature check. Hand sanitizer. Mask. There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well.”

