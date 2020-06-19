https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-washington-mayor-calls-black-lives-matter-domestic-terrorism-vandalize-home/

The mob spares no one.

Olympia, Washington Mayor Cheryl Selby considers herself a devout liberal.

But her pandering to the far left did not spare her from an attack on her home last weekend.

Black Lives Matter activists vandalized her home with BLM grafitti and calls to “defund the police.”

New York Post reported:

A Democratic mayor in Washington state spoke out this week against the protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement — after a group of vandals damaged her home. Mayor Cheryl Selby of Olympia, the state’s capital, told The Olympian this week that she was “really trying to process” the news that her home had been vandalized. “It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair. It hurts when you’re giving so much to your community,” Selby told the outlet. The mayor of the largely Democratic city argued that she was facing three crises at once, “COVID-19, homelessness, and 400 years of racial injustice.” According to the paper, a group of protesters went to Selby’s home over the weekend. The group chanted “Abolish the police” and one individual spray-painted her front porch and door with the letters “BLM,” to signify “Black Lives Matter.”

