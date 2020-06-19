https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/finally-fauci-admits-widespread-lockdowns-not-needed-u-s/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is finally admitting that the U.S. no longer to be in full-scale lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has long urged lockdowns (and he was for masks after he was vehemently against them). But he told Agence France-Presse on Thursday that lockdowns should end — and likely won’t come back.

“I don’t think we’re going to be talking about going back to lockdown,” Fauci said. “I think we’re going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases.”

Fauci said that as the U.S. reopens, flare-ups of the virus may occur, but the approach to matters such as school reopenings will be localized.

The immunologist, who became a star during televised White House briefings as the virus emerged, recently acknowledged that he lied about Americans not needing to wear masks to stem the spread of COVID-19 — even though he repeatedly said that.

“There is no reason for anyone right now in the United States, with regard to coronavirus, to wear a mask,” Fauci told Spectrum News DC on Feb. 14.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci told CBS’s “60 Minutes” on March 8. “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences—people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

But he was lying.

“Well, the reason for that is that we were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N-95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply,” Fauci told The Street. “And we wanted to make sure that the people, namely the health care workers, who were brave enough to put themselves in a harm way, to take care of people who, you know, were infected with the coronavirus and the danger of them getting infected,” had access to the masks.

Fauci also said “masks are not 100 percent protective.”

“However, they certainly are better than not wearing a mask. Both to prevent you, if you happen to be a person who maybe feels well, but has an asymptomatic infection that you don’t even know about, to prevent you from infecting someone else,” Fauci said. “But also, it can protect you a certain degree, not a hundred percent, in protecting you from getting infected from someone who, either is breathing, or coughing, or sneezing, or singing or whatever it is in which the droplets or the aerosols go out. So masks work.”

