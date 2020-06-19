https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/former-nfl-star-offers-send-protesters-countries-no-police/

Left wing protesters who call for the disbanding of police departments have no idea how good they have it in our peaceful, law and order society.

That’s obviously the point that former NFL star Herschel Walker was making recently when he offered to send protesters to countries with no police.

The Daily Caller reports:

Herschel Walker Offers To Send Protesters To Countries Without Police Former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is offering to send activists who want to defund police departments to countries that don’t have them. “I have an idea,” Walker tweeted Wednesday. “For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” Protests and riots have been ongoing throughout the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with activist organizations and even some politicians calling for police departments to be defunded.

See Walker’s tweet below:

I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2020

Here are a few choice responses:

Some people won’t appreciate things until those things aren’t available to them anymore. I like the idea Herschel. — DB Fugate for Congress (R- FL)23 (@DB_Fugate) June 17, 2020

Amen and so true. Herschel is a class act. Very humble. — EdwardWhitney⤵🇺🇸🏌🚵🐕 (@EGWGoIrish) June 18, 2020

Cowards won’t go to lawless countries @HerschelWalker. They’ll continue to take advantage of their privileges as free citizens. But, yes, I support your idea! — Lee Throw (@MoneeStorm) June 17, 2020

It’s a great idea.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

