On Thursday, Portland anarchists tore down the George Washington statue in the Northeast portion of town. In response, the director of the Regional Arts and Culture Council said that it, among other defaced and vandalized statues, causes “harm.”

Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxist organizers, and anarchists have engaged in rioting for more than three weeks. They’ve used the murder of George Floyd as cover to justify their destructive, violent protests, promoting the idea that America must be destroyed and rebuilt.

The Portland Tribune reported Friday:

“We know there are problematic statues and other pieces of art in the city’s collection,” said the spokeswoman, Heather Nelson Kent. “Some of these pieces really harm people.” Nelson Kent said RACC already has spent tens of thousands of dollars on remediation of vandalism to public art, mostly focusing on graffiti that is violent or profane. She said the statue of a pioneer family near the Justice Center, as well as the statue of Oregonian publisher Harvey Scott on Mt. Tabor, have taken the brunt of the damage. “We really want to have a conversation about how to address the issues that those pieces of art raise,” Nelson Kent said. “Do we remove things? We’ve removed things. We’ve moved things. We can take things out of the collection. We can reinterpret things.”

Just spoke with the Regional Arts & Culture Council. George Washington statue in Portland will be removed by crane TODAY and put in storage. No long term decisions made regarding reinstallation. Spokeswoman for RACC says statue caused “harm” pic.twitter.com/7S0wQUY68y — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 19, 2020

Just for the record, here’s the full quote: “We know there are problematic statues and other pieces of art in the city’s collection,” said the spokeswoman. “Some of these pieces really harm people.”https://t.co/BDaJjIg1RN — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 19, 2020

After the rioters pulled down the statue, they wrapped the head in an American flag, which they then set on fire. One rioter then urinated on the head of the statue.

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

The nearly 100-year-old statue of George Washington in NE Portland has been pulled down. There are no police in the area. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/qdiY1Y0Zo8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

Another American flag was laid over the toppled George Washington statue in Portland and set on fire. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Lm9e7Q84Gr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

The rioters went even further. The following tweet is not for the easily sickened:

This is what one of the antifa groups who organized the criminal gathering said. Additionally, one of their comrades urinated on head of the toppled George Washington statue. There is also a substance all over the statue that looks like human diarrhea or possibly tomato sauce. pic.twitter.com/9ZobSvPGn6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

As the tweet notes, the police did not show up until the damage had been done. Evidently that’s fine, because the George Washington statue really harms people.

