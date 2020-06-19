https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/george-washington-statue-toppled-antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-portland/
A statue of George Washington was toppled by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon Thursday night. The statue and its base were spray-pained with anti-American slogans including the New York Times “1619” propaganda slur. American flags were burned on Washington. No police were present until the statue was felled.
There’s now a burning American flag on GW’s face. pic.twitter.com/3Un3acJk22
— Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) June 19, 2020
A few dozen folks at 57th and Sandy right now. There is a quite large George Washington statue here. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx pic.twitter.com/W1eD5GN3p8
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
In other news, there is a serious rope set up on the George Washington statue. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning pic.twitter.com/eQAFOXVGlr
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
They did it, they really did it. Sucks to be George Washington right now… #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning #StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/uwbTFoLUuq
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
George Washington is down. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning#StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/cDAxoSVS52
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
Another flag burning, this time on George Washington’s back. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning#StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/diSjnwO3IO
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
Police have just now showed up. George Washington is down. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning#StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/cYZ0a4iOHU
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
Statue of George Washington felled in Portland. pic.twitter.com/D05otcwHpX
— Tim Dickinson (@7im) June 19, 2020
@nhannahjones the 1619 tag may be of interest pic.twitter.com/z8vk1dGXOo
— Tim Dickinson (@7im) June 19, 2020