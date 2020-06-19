https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/george-washington-statue-toppled-antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-portland/

A statue of George Washington was toppled by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon Thursday night. The statue and its base were spray-pained with anti-American slogans including the New York Times “1619” propaganda slur. American flags were burned on Washington. No police were present until the statue was felled.

