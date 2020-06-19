https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-georgia-city-council-asks-mayor-to-resign-over-rant-saying-privilege-is-wearing-300-beats-headphones-while-living-on-public-assistance

The city council of Bloomingdale, Georgia, has asked the mayor to immediately resign over his comments on Facebook ripping those he believes possess “privilege,” including those who wear “$300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance” and those who wear “$200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job.”

What are the details?

Mayor Ben Rozier’s now-deleted post in the Gossip Bloomingdale GA Facebook group from Tuesday night appeared to be a response to the term “white privilege,” WJCL-TV reported.

Here’s what Rozier wrote:

“What is privilege?….

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job.

“Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance.

“Privilege is having a Smartphone with a Data plan which you receive no bill for.

“Privilege is living in subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill, where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table.

“Privilege is the ability to go march against, and protest anything that triggers you without worrying about calling out of work and the consequences that accompany such behavior.

“Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and [to] be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for.

“Privilege is sending your kids to school early for the before-school programs and breakfast, and then keeping them there for the after-school program…paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS! …you know, us so-called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE!”

City council wants Rozier to ‘tender his resignation immediately’



Bloomingdale’s city council asked for Rozier’s immediate resignation over his comments, according to a news release posted Thursday on the city’s Facebook page.

The council said it doesn’t “condone or endorse any single or collective posts” from Rozier, and that it’s “unfortunate that Mayor Rozier’s [post] on Facebook has caused this set of circumstances and ill will in our beloved community. In no way does this reflect the ideals and values of the City of Bloomingdale or the Bloomingdale City Council.”

The statement concluded: “Based on the actions of Mayor Rozier, the entire City Council has respectfully requested that Mayor Rozier tender his resignation immediately.”

The Savannah Morning News said calls to Rozier were not immediately returned.

WJCL reported that a resident scheduled a protest for this weekend on the steps of city hall.

The paper added that Rozier in 2018 commented on a video that’s since been removed from Facebook showing a black man blocking cars in a roadway — and that he called a commenter a “cotton picker.”

