Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell slammed former national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday night over his soon-to-be-released book.

“Well, first of all, let’s talk about his reputation at the NSC. He ran an NSC that leaked like crazy,” Grenell began. “Everything that happened leaked out of the NSC. Is it no surprise that somehow all of these stories didn’t leak when everything else was leaking.”

“I have to say, everyone should be troubled by someone who was unwilling to testify under oath but then is willing to speak under a book deal, and to me this is exactly what’s happening,” Grenell continued. “They saved salacious stories in order to sell books. There’s no other explanation for this because clearly this is not the President Trump that we know, and we had all sorts of signs that John Bolton was going to go his own way anyway.”

Grenell then highlighted policy problems that the administration allegedly had with Bolton, saying, “To want to start a war with Iran when you’re the national security adviser for the president who ran on bringing our troops home, who ran on trying to stop endless wars, and to talk to the North Koreans instead of picking fights, this is yet another contradiction for Bolton.”

“He didn’t want to talk to the North Koreans, he is somebody who would rather pick the fights and push the policy in a very direct way,” Grenell continued. “That wasn’t President Trump, he wanted to make sure that we weren’t going to go into wars.”

Grenell added, “I’ve got my own situation going on because of John Bolton being different than what the president was. When it comes to Kosovo and Serbia, we’re having both of those two together at the White House next Saturday to talk about historic movement and agreement, and yet I am fighting constantly about this rumor about land swaps between the two, and that’s not Trump’s policy. But when you dig deep, both sides say that’s what John Bolton said. And so I’m fighting all of the rumors that persisted because Bolton was pursuing his own policy rather than President Trump’s policy.”

FOX NEWS HOST LAURA INGRAHAM: Former national security adviser John Bolton has been hawking his upcoming book to the anti-Trump propagandists in the media and of course he’s portraying himself as the noble public servant who is just doing his duty and exposing a man he says is unfit for the presidency, but my next guest says Bolton’s true motivations have nothing to do with any of that. Joining me now is Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence. Ric, what was Bolton’s reputation while in office and what does it tell us now about his motivations having written this book? RICHARD GRENELL: Well, first of all, let’s talk about his reputation at the NSC. He ran an NSC that leaked like crazy. Everything that happened leaked out of the NSC. Is it no surprise that somehow all of these stories didn’t leak when everything else was leaking. I have to say, everyone should be troubled by someone who was unwilling to testify under oath but then is willing to speak under a book deal and to me this is exactly what’s happening. They saved salacious stories in order to sell books. There’s no other explanation for this because clearly this is not the President Trump that we know and we had all sorts of signs that John Bolton was going to go his own way anyway. INGRAHAM: Well, it was a disastrous pick. Bolton didn’t agree with any of Trump’s views about drawing down forces and in one part of the book he’s just enraged that Trump didn’t want to bomb the heck out of Syria after they shot down our unmanned drone. The president decided after looking at the projections for collateral damage and deaths, he said too many body bags. To me that’s a president who’s in control of the data, knows it, and says, you know, I want to hold off. That’s prudence. GRENELL: Yeah, I know. Look, you know, I think that story was actually about Iran if I remember correctly. INGRAHAM: Iran, excuse me. Iran, not Syria. GRENELL: To want to start a war with Iran when you’re the national security adviser for the president who ran on bringing our troops home, who ran on trying to stop endless wars, and to talk to the North Koreans instead of picking fights, this is yet another contradiction for Bolton. He didn’t want to talk to the North Koreans, he is somebody who would rather pick the fights and push the policy in a very direct way. That wasn’t President Trump, he wanted to make sure that we weren’t going to go into wars. I’ve got my own situation going on because of John Bolton being different than what the president was. When it comes to Kosovo and Serbia, we’re having both of those two together at the White House next Saturday to talk about historic movement and agreement and yet I am fighting constantly about this rumor about land swaps between the two and that’s not Trump’s policy but when you dig deep both sides say that’s what John Bolton said. And so I’m fighting all of the rumors that persisted because Bolton was pursuing his own policy rather than President Trump’s policy. So I think what you have to do is when you sign up to work for a president like President Trump who is a disruptor, who is from the outside, who wants to change Washington, you can’t be somebody like John Bolton who lives in Washington, D.C., whose career is Washington, D.C., who wants to go back to Washington, D.C., and make all of his money in Washington, D.C., when he’s done. This is no longer a fight about Republicans versus Democrats. This is a fight of Washington, D.C., versus the rest of America. INGRAHAM: Yeah, the swamp and those who want all the money in the swamp to marinate in all these lobbies and all these groups. I mean, he wants to make big money. Okay, he can go make big money but try not being a creep.

