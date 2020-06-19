http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xq3hX740fw4/hungary-enlists-army-fight-against-virus-joblessness-022732587.html

Data on close cousins of the COVID-19 virus, including seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold, suggests the COVID-19 vaccine probably won’t offer lifelong protection — although more research is needed to understand how well and for how long a potential vaccine could work. It’s a problem significant enough to worry Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been excited at the chance of developing a vaccine, but hesitant to predict how long it might work. “When you look at the history of coronaviruses, the common coronaviruses that cause the common cold, the reports in the literature are that the durability of immunity that is protective ranges from three to six months to almost always less than a year,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview with JAMA Editor Howard Bauchner.

