Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to shore up support from his own party for his annexation plan for some parts of the West Bank, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The newspaper obtained an internal Likud Party note scheduled to go out Friday afternoon. It reads, in part: “Applying Israeli law to already existing Jewish communities in Israel’s ancestral homeland will lead to a realistic regional peace based upon facts on the ground.”

Netanyahu has pledged to begin the annexation in early July.

The note states that annexing Israeli-controlled areas “will provide normalcy and stability to the hundreds of thousands of Jews” who live in the West Bank and would ensure they won’t be uprooted from their homes. More than 450,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, not counting those in East Jerusalem, the newspaper reports.

The annexation has been criticized by Netanyahu’s opposition and some members of the settlement movement. Some European and Arab states have said they would consider imposing sanctions or ceasing efforts to strengthen ties with Israel if the Netanyahu government moves forward with the annexation.

The Trump administration does not consider Israeli settlements to be illegal, but most of the international community does.

