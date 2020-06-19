http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/51c7P18eSj0/

Actor Jamie Foxx is demanding that singer-actor Tyrese Gibson explain why he posted a video on Instagram showing black actors, from Denzel Washington to Morgan Freeman, denouncing systemic racism.

Gibson posted a nearly 13 minute long video, entitled What The Left Won’t Tell You About The Plight Of Black People And The Myth Of Systemic Racism with his 12.7 million Instagram followers, captioned, “Touchy touchy….. Who’s view do you agree with?”

The video features several interviews with black celebrities — such as Anthony Mackie and rapper Lil Wayne — explaining why they don’t believe the United States is a racist country. The video, which has since been deleted from Gibson’s Instagram account, prompted Foxx to respond, demanding why the singer posted it “during this horrific time.”

“Huh????” reacted Foxx. “WTF is this post for?? I’m confused.”

“Race doesn’t matter???!! Look at what we goin threw right now… what does this post mean?? Who is this for??” added Foxx, demanding an answer from Gibson.

The singer, however, did not reply.

“Again I say! What is this post for??? During this horrific time for us? Why are we even talking about what these guys are saying from the comfort of a press junket??” Foxx continued. “Cmon man we can’t be this comfortable. Think about the pain these families are going threw Because of the color of their skin..”

Gibson, however, never ended up responding to Foxx. Instead, the singer appeared to have deleted his Instagram post, obliterating the comments altogether. Gibson posted the video after posting a previously deleted post, which included a photo collage involving depictions of what appeared to be white slaves with their black masters.

The photo was posted alongside a caption, which read, “The flip……. Get to YouTube this is what’s going on in South Africa…….” which riled up celebrities in South Africa.

@Tyrese How could you even conceive the idea that black South South Africans are doing what slave masters did to Africans?

What was your motive especially at the time of such heightened racial tensions?

Did you do this for #AllLivesMatter against #BlackLivesMatter?

What is this? pic.twitter.com/O4egUxiKpq — Tabudi (@Tabudim) June 18, 2020

“….please, don’t come talk shit here about South Africa. Jou swine!” said South African TV host Bonang Matheba.

….please, don’t come talk shit here about South Africa. Jou swine! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) June 18, 2020

“Everyone must report Tyrese’s Insta post about South Africa and have his account taken down net vir daai rubbish,” added South African actress Dineo Langa.

Everyone must report Tyrese’s Insta post about South Africa and have his account taken down net vir daai rubbish. — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 17, 2020

“Tyrese, we are coming for you,” tweeted another individual purported to be from South Africa. “We’ll show you what we are made of. You lie about our country, you lie about us, and we won’t tolerate that!”

Tyrese, we are coming for you. We’ll show you what we are made of. You lie about our country, you lie about us, and we won’t tolerate that! #TyreseMustFall pic.twitter.com/CnFIuKul2U — ༺Chaotic༻ (@Chaotic__SA) June 18, 2020

The user’s tweet included the hashtag, #TyreseMustFall.

At press time, Gibson hadn’t explained why he posted the video or photo collage at the time of publishing.

