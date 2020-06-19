https://www.theblaze.com/news/jimmy-kimmel-announces-leave-from-jimmy-kimmel-live-after-being-embroiled-in-a-blackface-controversy

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he is taking a break from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the summer.

The announcement comes on the heels of a recently resurfaced blackface controversy in which Kimmel took heavy criticism for dressing up as a former NBA player.

What are the details?

On Thursday, Kimmel announced his summer leave, citing the need for a “couple of months off.”

In a video announcement from his home studio, Kimmel said, “I’m taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

The 52-year-old TV host added, “While I’m gone, a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me.”

The guest-hosted episodes will begin after Independence Day weekend on July 6, The Hill reported.

Kimmel is slated to host the Emmy Awards on ABC on Sept. 20.

What else?

In a parody video from Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” Kimmel can be seen doing an exaggerated impersonation of black former Utah Jazz basketball star Karl Malone.

Kimmel was co-host of “The Man Show,” which ran from 1999-2004.

During the video, Kimmel speaks with a defined speech impediment and acts in a manner that suggests he believes Malone is unintelligent.

Kimmel hasn’t been the only one under such a microscope for performing in blackface: Earlier this month, a similar video of TV host Jimmy Fallon resurfaced in which he was performing as black comedian Chris Rock.

A spokesperson for Fallon pointed TheBlaze to a statement from Fallon on the video.

“There is no excuse for this,” Fallon said in a statement. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

