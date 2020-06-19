https://thehill.com/homenews/media/503540-jimmy-kimmel-announces-summer-leave-after-blackface-controversy

ABC’s Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – GOP, Dems jockey for position on police reform Biden to give virtual interview with Colbert on Thursday Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I was wrong’ to share deceptive Pence video MORE on Thursday announced he will be taking the summer off after facing criticism over wearing blackface in a recurring skit he performed while working on “The Man Show” on Comedy Central.

Jimmy Kimmel announces he is taking the summer off to spend time with his family after blackface controversy https://t.co/iKcfWidFSo — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 19, 2020

Kimmel, as a co-host of the “The Man Show,” performed a recurring skit that included him dressed in blackface as then-NBA star Karl Malone. Videos and photos of the skits on the show, which ran from 1999-2004, have been circulating online recently with calls for Kimmel to apologize.

How about a coloring book of yourself entitled, The Jimmy Kimmel Blackface Edition? I have my black crayons ready. https://t.co/ezwiWH3ESE — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) June 10, 2020

Doesn’t Kerry Washington know that Jimmy Kimmel appeared in blackface and co-hosted a show where he harassed women? Hey, I’m just going by the #Hollywood SJW rules. https://t.co/JldmdA6ceK — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 9, 2020

Wait… so now theres outrage over Jimmy Fallon wearing blackface in one sketch 20 years ago… but still crickets from the left on Jimmy Kimmel’s old recurring blackface sketch and of course nothing on racist Ralph Northam… At least be consistent with your cancel culture. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 26, 2020

“I’m taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family,” Kimmel said on Thursday night from his home studio. “There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

“While I’m gone, a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me,” the 52-year-old added.

The announcement from Kimmel comes after rival “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon recently apologized for a blackface skit he did on “Saturday Night Live” in 2000.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” Fallon said on Twitter in late May following the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Kimmel began as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” 18 years ago and has taped 3,130 episodes over that stretch.

The guest-hosted episodes will begin after Independence Day weekend on July 6.

Kimmel is slated to host the Emmy Awards on ABC on Sept. 20.

He last took a leave of absence in 2017 when his infant son was born with a congenital disease that impacts the heart and underwent several surgeries as a result. The host reported on the show in Sept. 2019 that his son “is doing great.”

Past guest hosts for Kimmel have included former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegObama to join Biden virtually for first joint fundraiser The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden marks 4th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting Former campaign staffers team up on M voter education initiative MORE, along with actors Matt Damon, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

