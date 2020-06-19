https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-rogan-biden-cognitive-decline/2020/06/19/id/973207

Joe Rogan has called out the liberal media for neglecting to address Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.”

During an interview on his podcast, Rogan told evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein that media outlets “completely ignored” multiple verbal flubs that Biden has made while campaigning.

“Sometimes people get really tongue-tied, and panic under pressure and words come out all f***ed up,” Rogan said.

“That is possible. But there’s a trend. And if you go back to when he was a younger man, that trend didn’t exist. You’re seeing a change. And the idea that as you get older, you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publicly, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Weinstein was pushed out of his job at Evergreen State College after he failed to obey a call for a “Day of Absence” for white people on campus.

“I agree with you. I see a decline,” Weinstein said. “But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler. He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.”

