Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Thursday that left-wing news media has “completely ignored” remarks by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden allegedly showing that Biden is in “some kind of cognitive decline.”

“I’m seeing this one thing that I keep hearing over and over again from people on the Left that really disturbs me – it’s this concession that what you’re voting for is the Cabinet, you’re voting for the Supreme Court, you’re voting for someone who’s not going to reverse Roe vs. Wade,” Rogan, who made positive comments about Bernie Sanders during the primary, said. “That’s what I keep hearing from my friends on the Left. They’ve basically just made this concession in their head like, ‘Hey, you know, this is what I’m voting for now.’ And the news media on the Left has completely ignored all of these Biden speeches that clearly show some sort of cognitive decline.”

“Like David Pakman, who I respect a lot, he was kind of arguing against it, that it didn’t show his decline,” Rogan continued. “I was trying to look at it in a way that made sense, I was trying to be rational about it. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s just exhausted, or maybe this, or maybe it’s pressure.’”

“Sometimes people get really tongue-tied and panic under pressure, and words come out all f**ked up. That is possible. But there’s a trend,” Rogan continued. “If you go back to when he was a younger man, that trend didn’t exist. You’re seeing a change. The idea that as you get older you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publicly, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Scientist Bret Weinstein, who was Rogan’s guest on the show, responded, “I agree with you. I see a decline. But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler. He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.”

