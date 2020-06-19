http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NA5oOCaTf-U/breaking-katie-hopkins-removed-twitter-22221402

Katie Hopkins has been permanently removed from using Twitter.

Her Twitter profile – which she used to tweet under the handle @kthopkins – now states she has been suspended – and this time is it for good, a spokesperson from the website has confirmed.

The outspoken personality’s micro-blogging account has been taken down after a petition was started by social media user to get her booted off the site.

Over 75,000 people signed their name to the Change.Org petition to get the former Apprentice star’s account suspended.

The petition bio read: “Unbelievably, Katie Hopkins has been given a platform to insult, abuse and cause outrage for far too long. Attacking victims of Child Sex Exploitation is possibly the most disgusting act that any human can do.

“Does she have no boundaries? The scary thing is, this could happen to her own children right under her nose – being as self obsessed as she Is, how would she see the signs?

“I think it’s about time Twitter took action and removed her from their platform, just as Facebook have done with Britain First.

“Freedom of speech is something I believe in. Freedom of hate speech isn’t, I’m sure many people feel the same way.”

A Twitter spokesperson told the Huffington Post: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

The far-right racist has gained a large amount of backlash and hate over the years for the messages she sends out on the social media platform.

Most recently she caused a stir by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Wednesday Hopkins tweeted: “Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

It came after she took aim at footballer Marcus Rashford by posting a number of jibes regarding his free school meals campaign.

The Man Utd forward’s efforts convinced the Government to back down on their stance not to provide meals to disadvantaged children during the school holidays.

Rashford himself comes from a family of five children and explained how his experiences of his mother struggling to put food on the table was the motivation behind his efforts to help those less fortunate.

But Katie was outraged by the decision, tweeting Rashford over the issue suggesting he should pay to feed the children himself.

Hopkins contacted Rashford on Twitter, writing: “Do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

“I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to.”

It is not the first time Katie has been suspended from Twitter.

In January her one million follower strong Twitter account has temporarily suspended.

The suspension comes because the far-right loudmouth -whose Tweets have sometimes been re-tweeted by US president Donald Trump– violated the micro-blogging website’s policy, according to DevonLive.

Campaigners – including Countdown’s Rachel Riley – have been lobbying the site after Hopkins continued to spread hate on the platform which has seen her inciting racial hatred in messages directed at the rapper Stormzy.

