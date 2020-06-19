https://www.dailywire.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-rips-cnns-acosta-for-claiming-trumps-toddler-meme-was-fake-news

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted CNN’s Jim Acosta during a news conference on Friday afternoon after Acosta insisted that a meme that President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday, which jokingly mocked CNN, was “fake news.”

“If I can ask you about last night, the president tweeted out some fake videos, one of which was labeled ‘manipulated media’ by Twitter,” Acosta said. “Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another, it seems as though he’s exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point. Why is he sharing fake videos?”

“He was making a point about CNN specifically,” McEnany responded. “He was making a point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context, that in 2019, CNN misleadingly aired a clip from one viewpoint repeatedly to falsely accuse the Covington boys of being ‘students in MAGA gear harassing a Native American elder.’ That’s a harassing video, a misleading video about children that had really grave consequences for their future.”

“So you’re saying it’s okay to exploit two toddlers hugging one another on a sidewalk to make some sort of political point?” Acosta said. “As you know the president has described the members of the press as fake news during the course of this administration. When you share fake videos like that, doesn’t that make you fake news?”

“I think the president was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video,” McEnany responded. “The point is it was a play on CNN repeatedly taking the president out of context. Like the time when you guys had a chyron that read ‘Trump slams some illegal immigrants “They’re animals.”’ Guess what? The people he called animals were MS-13 illegal immigrants who regularly mutilate people in this country. Those things are entirely misleading.”

“When I see on your network celebratory headlines about the rallies and the protests outside and you actually said protests and rallies, so in light of a protest, if these gatherings happen in light of a protest or a rally as you say, that rally is to be condoned, but not the president’s rally,” McEnany continued. “I mean, it’s appalling. You have one person on your network saying that this is a celebration in the streets, a carnival-like atmosphere. There’s a guy with a sign that says ‘Free Hugs.’ It’s beautiful what’s happening in the streets. There is music, people are hugging, you celebrate hugging in the context of a protest, but at a Trump rally, where we celebrate historic low African American unemployment, criminal justice reform, HBCUs – that rally is not allowed because guess what, Jim? It doesn’t fit the ideological agenda of CNN.”

.@PressSec TORCHES @Acosta after he repeatedly asks questions because he can’t comprehend a meme. CNN regularly twists the facts and puts misleading headlines on their network. That was the point of the meme.. pic.twitter.com/IAjtkL2XDS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA: Will any White House officials be at the rally tomorrow? PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH MCENANY: There will be several White House officials at the rally tomorrow. Jim Acosta: (11:28)

Will those officials or would you be there for example? Kayleigh McEnany: (11:30)

I will be there. Jim Acosta: (11:31)

Will you and other White House officials be wearing masks at the rally? Kayleigh McEnany: (11:34)

It’s a personal choice. I won’t be wearing a mask. I can’t speak for my colleagues. Jim Acosta: (11:38)

Why won’t you wear a mask? Is it sort of a personal-political statement? Is it because the president would be disappointed in you if you don’t wear a mask? Kayleigh McEnany: (11:46)

It’s a personal decision. I’m tested regularly. I feel that it’s safe for me not to be wearing a mask and I am in compliance with CDC Guidelines which are recommended but not required. Jim Acosta: (11:56)

If I can ask you about last night, the president tweeted out some fake videos, one of which was labeled ‘manipulated media’ by Twitter. Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another, it seems as though he’s exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point. Why is he sharing fake videos? Kayleigh McEnany: (12:22)

He was making a point about CNN specifically. He was making a point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context, that in 2019, CNN misleadingly aired a clip from one viewpoint repeatedly to falsely accuse the Covington boys of being “students in MAGA gear harassing a Native American elder.” That’s a harassing video, a misleading video about children that had really grave consequences for their future. Jim Acosta: (12:48)

So you’re saying it’s okay to exploit two toddlers hugging one another on a sidewalk to make some sort of political point? As you know the president has described the members of the press as fake news during the course of this administration. When you share fake videos like that, doesn’t that make you fake news? Kayleigh McEnany: (13:09)

I think the president was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video. I think he was – Jim Acosta: (13:16)

What’s funny about these two toddlers hugging one another? Kayleigh McEnany: (13:18)

The point is it was a play on CNN repeatedly taking the president out of context. Like the time when you guys had a chyron that read “Trump slams some illegal immigrants ‘They’re animals.’ Guess what? The people he called animals were MS-13 illegal immigrants who regularly mutilate people in this country. Those things are entirely misleading, not – Jim Acosta: (13:39)

You don’t mind me pointing out, the president has referred to some Mexican immigrants as rapists, he has tried to pass a Muslim ban in this country, he has described black NFL players as sons of bitches if they take a knee at a football game – Kayleigh McEnany: (13:51)

That’s an absurd attempt to justify the misleading headlines that are regularly on your network, like I was just walking in watching CNN as they lauded the quote “Rallies in the streets” – Jim Acosta: (14:03)

Are you saying that the president never stokes this sort of – Kayleigh McEnany: (14:05)

Got to let me finish, Jim. This isn’t a cable news segment, I’m answering your question right now from the White House podium. When I walk out of here – Jim Acosta: (14:12)

You’re answering my question by trying to turn it around and [inaudible] CNN, you’re not answering the gist of the question which was – Kayleigh McEnany: (14:13)

When I walk out here Jim and I see on your network – Jim Acosta: (14:18)

Why is the president [inaudible] – Kayleigh McEnany: (14:18)

When I see on your network celebratory headlines about the rallies and the protests outside and you actually said protests and rallies, so in light of a protest, if these gatherings happen in light of a protest or a rally as you say, that rally is to be condoned but not the president’s rally. I mean, it’s appalling. You have one person on your network saying that this is a celebration in the streets, a carnival-like atmosphere. There’s a guy with a sign that says “Free Hugs.” It’s beautiful what’s happening in the streets – Jim Acosta: (14:45)

Kayleigh, some of the protests are peaceful [inaudible] – Kayleigh McEnany: (14:45)

There is music, people are hugging, you celebrate hugging in the context of a protest, but at a Trump rally, where we celebrate historic low African American unemployment, criminal justice reform, HBCUs – Jim Acosta: (14:57)

You also chant [inaudible] and lock her up [inaudible ] Kayleigh McEnany: (14:57)

That rally is not allowed because guess what, Jim? It doesn’t fit the ideological agenda of CNN.

