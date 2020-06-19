https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/lawsuit-protesters-can-gather-not-churches/

The scenes of protesters across the nation abandoning social-distancing edicts with impunity has caught the attention of religious believers who have been prevented from gathering for three months.

If stay-home orders are superceded by the protesters’ First Amendment rights of assembly and free speech, why aren’t governor’s upholding the First Amendment right to exercise religion?

Further, why can people gather at Home Depot on Sunday but not in their place of worship? One popular social-media meme suggests that a church bypass the restrictions by meeting for worship in the retailer’s plumbing aisle.

The apparent unconstitutional discrimination is a key argument in a lawsuit filed by a non-denominational church in Washington state against Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictions on religious gatherings indoors.

In a phone-conference hearing Thursday, federal Judge Benjamin Hale Settle in Tacoma denied a request for an temporary restraining order that would allow the church, Harborview Christian Fellowship in Gig Harbor, to worship in its building this Sunday.

But the case will continue, and it’s already has some impact.

The Washington state attorney general informed the church before the hearing Thursday that the governor was issuing updated guidance later that day that would allow indoor religious services of up to 25% capacity or 200 persons, whichever is lower, in counties in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of his four-phase plan.

But that’s a modest modification. The previous guidance was 25% capacity or 50 persons, whichever is lower, meaning Harborview can now have 118 people meet in its 475-person capacity building. That is still far short of its average weekly attendance of about 250 to 325.

In the hearing, an attorney for the church, Abby St. Hilaire, contended the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” plan “reflects a low view of worship.”

“Harborview understands gathering to be a requirement of their faith,” she said.

The church said in a message to congregants after the hearing that “the concessions are not the lawsuit’s objective.”

“The lawsuit affirms the constitutional rights of all churches and fights against arbitrary, discriminatory decisions made against churches.”

The church filed the lawsuit only after the governor rejected its detailed, phased reopening plan based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Unequal treatment

The church’s complaint argues that the governor’s limitations are unconstitutional because they treat churches differently than other institutions that are similar, such as office-based businesses, restaurants, bars and manufacturing industries, which are allowed to operate up to 50 percent capacity in Phase 2.

Gig Harbor is in Pierce County, which is in Phase 2.

“The spiritual needs of people of faith are no less important or urgent than the economic needs of businesses, manufacturers and restaurants,” the church’s lead pastor, Mike Riches, said in a statement. “The Governor’s current order trivializes the role of churches and other places of worship in providing for society’s well-being.”

Judge Settle ruled orally in a phone-conference hearing Thursday that he couldn’t issue the TRO because the complaint didn’t meet the strict requirements for standing in a three-pronged test established by precedent. Essentially, he reasoned, there is no “controversy” or dispute, because he didn’t see a concrete plan by the church to violate the restrictions, evidence the governor would enforce any such violation nor a history of such enforcement.

St. Hilaire argued the church, indeed, has a “concrete plan” to meet this Sunday that would violate restrictions and “has a reasonable fear the governor would enforce them.”

She cited the governor’s March 30 press conference in which he listed “tools” at his disposable to enforce his orders, meaning Harborview Fellowship “has a reasonable fear those would be enforced against the church.”

Settle said the issue of whether “the governor has the right comparables or the wrong comparables on his side of the argument” is complex and not a good subject for a temporary restraining order.

“I think an injunction at this point would not be in the public interest because of the competing issues, both sides of which have some merit,” he said.

‘Value judgments’

Harborview’s complaint cites the May 29 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom by South Bay Pentecostal Church in California. Chief Justice John Roberts stated that restrictions on places of worship may be permissible if they “exempt or treat more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks, and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.”

The Washington state church argues that its governor’s requirements treat comparable secular gatherings more favorably, citing “manufacturing facilities, office-based professional services, and restaurants and taverns.”

Representing the governor, Assistant Attorney General Zachary Jones contended in the hearing that restaurants cannot be compared to religious gatherings. He argued customers at restaurants are mostly confined to activities at separate tables while “the whole point of in-person worship is to engage with the community, to commune with your fellow adherents.”

He said it’s obvious that the contact in a church gathering will be greater than the average indoor dining experience.

However, the Justice Department used restaurants as an example in its intervention May 29 in the case of a Colorado church challenging its Democratic governor’s restrictions.

Colorado had allowed restaurants to seat patrons as long as they didn’t exceed 50% percent of the seating capacity, with a maximum of 50 patrons.

“Yet, the State continues to deny Plaintiffs permission to gather in a place of worship with 50 people complying with social distancing and cleaning protocols,” says the Justice Department’s statement of interest.

“That discriminatory treatment triggers strict scrutiny review under the Supreme Court’s precedents,” the DOJ says, “and it is the State’s burden to demonstrate that it has compelling reasons to treat Plaintiffs’ proposed gatherings differently than similar secular gatherings, and that it has pursued its objectives through the least restrictive means.”

‘Cheek by jowl’

In the hearing Thursday, the state assistant AG, Jones, addressed the argument about the protests.

He said it’s not fair “to compare how the governor is responding to a very delicate situation with the potential to get bigger – that has already occurred – with a forward-looking policy that’s designed to promote public health services with respect to religious services.”

But St. Hilaire argues that Inslee has failed to present a “scientific reason” why restaurants are capped at 50% capacity while places of worship are restricted to 25%.

Inslee also has presented a “promotional posture to protests” in his public statements while “discouraging worship.”

“We have to conclude that those are value judgments,” she said.

The governor, she said, declared protesters had First Amendment rights but did not offer the “same robust recommendation of the First Amendment rights to assemble” for worship.

She argued it’s of “significant harm to public interest to have non-neutral approaches to religion in such a public way, allowing protests while not allowing worship services that apply social distancing.”

Inslee has struggled at times in his public defense of the slow-walking of Washington state’s reopening from the coronavirus lockdown. When a local TV reporter asked him in May how his policy squares with the evidence that people under age 60 have little chance of dying from COVID-19, he became defensive, offering only the non-sequitur that seniors can’t be put “on a desert island alone, segregated forever from our society.”

In the Colorado case, High Plains Harvest Church in Ault points out it’s “perfectly legal for hundreds of shoppers to pack themselves cheek by jowl into a Lowes.”

“But if 50 people meet to worship God in a small rural church, they do so at the risk of being fined and imprisoned.”

