http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eycimuHHFY4/

Leftists attacked first lady Melania Trump on Friday after she recognized Juneteenth, sharing a video celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

“My hope for everyone today is that by understanding and reflecting upon the worst part of our country’s past we can commit to lifting each other up and celebrating the freedom we all deserve,” she said in a video filmed at the White House.

She also read a story about a child experiencing the first Juneteenth celebration.

But the video infuriated leftists, who attacked the first lady as a “racist” for defending her husband Donald Trump’s push in 2011 for President Barack Obama to release his birth certificate. Others attacked her accent, her modeling career, and accused her of being a Nazi.

On April 20, Melania Trump agreed with her husband that Obama should release his birth certificate.

“It’s not only Donald who wants to see it, it’s American people who voted for him and who didn’t vote for him. They want to see that,” she said in an interview on The Joy Behar Show.

Trump’s mini-campaign ultimately prevailed, as Obama released his long-form birth certificate on April 27, 2011, to quell questions of his citizenship.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump stated that he believed that Obama was born in the United States, following another frenzied round of media controversy about the issue.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period,” he said at a press conference in September 2016. ” Now, we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...