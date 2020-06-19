http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eycimuHHFY4/

Leftists attacked first lady Melania Trump on Friday after she recognized Juneteenth, sharing a video celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

“My hope for everyone today is that by understanding and reflecting upon the worst part of our country’s past we can commit to lifting each other up and celebrating the freedom we all deserve,” she said in a video filmed at the White House.

Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of today, I would like to share the story “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl. pic.twitter.com/ZG9zoup4yG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2020

She also read a story about a child experiencing the first Juneteenth celebration.

But the video infuriated leftists, who attacked the first lady as a “racist” for defending her husband Donald Trump’s push in 2011 for President Barack Obama to release his birth certificate. Others attacked her accent, her modeling career, and accused her of being a Nazi.

Apologize for being a BIRTHER #BeBest — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 19, 2020

oh fuck off https://t.co/fUMvoKpvXS — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 19, 2020

this lady is a racist ass birther. “we” don’t celebrate a goddamn thing with you. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 19, 2020

A Birther who sounds like a Nazi who eats children #BeBest #JUNETEENTH2020 https://t.co/wS4gGMJ3JF — Untapped Goldmine Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) June 19, 2020

Because she’s a racist birther. — Matthew Breen (@matbreen) June 19, 2020

Mrs. Birther is of absolute no interest to this country. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) June 19, 2020

She is an unapologetic birther conspiracist. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/03SWnroTcH — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) June 19, 2020

Fuck off, you racist birther. — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) June 19, 2020

You. Are. Birther. Trash. — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) June 19, 2020

Reminder: @FLOTUS is a birther. Even if that lady from cnn doesn’t want to remind you. @brianstelter —as the media reporter this might be a good thing to point out when looking for ways to highlight the media’s failure in appropriately confronting racism. https://t.co/9v8tcL4mZw — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 19, 2020

Oh fuck all the way off, you birther racist asshole. https://t.co/5HNxB8wEjD — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 19, 2020

Just a little reminder that Melania is birther garbage and John Bolton is one of the biggest cowards in American history — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 12, 2020

You’re a birther. How dare you. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 19, 2020

Spare us. You are a birther. https://t.co/fcCbIiSr1K — Anushay Hossain (@AnushayHossain) June 19, 2020

On April 20, Melania Trump agreed with her husband that Obama should release his birth certificate.

“It’s not only Donald who wants to see it, it’s American people who voted for him and who didn’t vote for him. They want to see that,” she said in an interview on The Joy Behar Show.

Trump’s mini-campaign ultimately prevailed, as Obama released his long-form birth certificate on April 27, 2011, to quell questions of his citizenship.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump stated that he believed that Obama was born in the United States, following another frenzied round of media controversy about the issue.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period,” he said at a press conference in September 2016. ” Now, we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

