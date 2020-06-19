https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/lesbian-fired-job-artist-caught-following-mike-cernovich-jack-posobiec-infowars-twitter/

The ‘Wizards of the Coast’ revealed this week they have ended their relationship with popular lesbian artist Terese Nielsen.

The company made the announcement after discovering Nielsen follows pro-Trump accounts Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec and Infowars.

Infowars had their account removed over a year ago.

Obviously, Terese Nielsen made the mistake of having ‘wrong think.’

But Terese is not apologizing for her beliefs.

She posted this response on Twitter.

Treading out softly to place this here. pic.twitter.com/aHmX3Rmy23 — Terese Nielsen (@tnielsenart) April 2, 2019

Hipsters of the Coast reported:

Thursday evening on Weekly MTG, Wizards of the Coast revealed that they have apparently ended their relationship with controversial artist Terese Nielsen. “We haven’t commissioned new art from Terese Nielsen in quite a while,” said Doug Beyer, Principal Game Designer on the Worldbuilding team for Magic: the Gathering. “The last product that will have any reprint art from her is this Fall with Zendikar Rising.” Beyer’s statement is Wizards of the Coast’s first acknowledgement of the controversy surrounding Nielsen. It came on the same day that it was revealed that Nielsen will have at least three cards in Jumpstart, Magic’s newest supplemental product, with her art: Death’s Approach, Hunter’s Insight, and Rhystic Study. Many in the Magic community were upset that Wizards was continuing to use Nielsen’s work after the information that has surfaced throughout 2018 and 2019. Nielsen, who lives in Carson City, NV with her wife, was one of Magic’s most popular artists and began illustrating cards in 1996’s Alliances expansion set. But in 2018, people noticed that Nielsen had been following members of the alt-right and conspiracy theorists on Twitter. Those follows ranged from alt-right activists like Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec, to InfoWars—home of conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones—and the white nationalist Stefan Molyneux.

